Packers and 49ers Fans unite at a Green Bay Tailgate to raise money for veterans

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

ASHWAUBENON (NBC26) — An Ashwaubenon home has turned its love for football into a mission to help veterans. Four years ago, Tom Burns and his wife started hosting a large tailgate parties to raise money for veterans.

Three years ago, The Burns family partnered with Sierra Delta, a nonprofit organization that raises funds to provide professional dog training for veterans.

“We provide up to $3,500 in professional training grants for dogs, education, and community events like this,” said BJ Ganem, founder and chief of Sierra Delta.

The fundraiser draws support from near and far. Will Belgaud traveled all the way from Sydney, Australia to show his support.

“It’s amazing. The people are great... It’s awesome to just come here...” said Belgaud.

Fans of all teams put aside rivalries to support the cause. The event included a raffle for signed Packers memorabilia, with 100% of ticket proceeds going toward programs for veterans and their families.

“All of the ticket proceeds from the raffle would go to support veteran service members and their families,” said Tom Burns, who hosts the annual event.

In three years, the Burns family and Sierra Delta have raised over $27,000 for veterans. For Ganem, this work is personal.

“I was hurt in 2004 in Iraq, and I lost a leg below the knee,” Ganem said. “It was an untrained, non-special English bulldog that helped me see through the depression.”

This year alone, Sierra Delta supported 110 veterans with paid dog training and aims to assist 300 next year. Ganem believes every dog has the potential to help.

“All dogs are PTSD dogs... just most of them are freelancing,” he said.

But the fundraiser isn’t just about dogs—it’s about giving veterans life-changing experiences. Burns shared a touching story from last year.

“We had a gentleman, a former Marine from Texas, join us,” Burns said. “We sent him and his wife to a game at Lambeau Field. It was a bucket-list item for him. He passed away a few weeks later from stage 4 colon cancer.”

The Burns family and Sierra Delta are committed to continuing their work for veterans in the Green Bay area and hope their efforts inspire others to get involved.

