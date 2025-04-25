Homeowners charge hundreds for parking near NFL Draft campus

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — If you've parked at one of the homes in the shadows of Lambeau Field during a Packers game, you'll notice it's a bit more expensive thanks to Thursday's NFL Draft kickoff.



If you're like me, when you found out the NFL Draft was coming to Green Bay, your first thought was 'Where are all these people going to park?' Well, I'm Pari Apostolakos and I met some of the people helping out with that.

Angela Behnke's favorite spot to tailgate for Packers games is at a house on Ridge Road.

"We're very excited to be at the Draft," Behnke said. "Had to wear my inherited cheese bra from my mom."

If, like Angela, you've parked at one of the homes in the shadows of Lambeau Field during a Packers game you'll notice it's a bit more expensive thanks to Thursday's NFL Draft kickoff.

"We paid the Draft price, plus a little extra tip," Behnke said. "When you know people, you know people!"

Prices I saw range from $100 to $200 along Ridge Road.

Bonnie Maxwell has been letting people pay to park on her prime real estate just across the street from Lambeau Field during Packers games for more than 40 years.

"I have regular customers that have been here for a long time, I enjoy seeing them every year," Maxwell said.

One of those regulars turned into a friend.

"[I] found out she was up here parking by herself," Packers fan and loyal parking customer Doug Deitman said. "So I offered to come up to help her park vehicles for three days."

Just next door, Steve Petrson says his favorite part of helping his mom park cars is the people he meets.

"Everybody's having a good time," Petrson said.

To have a good time, many are willing to pay those steeper prices.

"We saw this parking lot here for $160 and it said tailgating, and it was empty at the time," Draft tourist Brandon Mundt said. "So, we figured okay, $160's not bad."

Thursday and Friday the Draft Experience is open until 10 p.m. and Saturday until 6 p.m.