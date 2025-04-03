Becoming Draft Ready: Great North Commons days away from grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — As the NFL Draft campus continues to form over at Lambeau,

"I’m excited about what’s coming to the community," Ryan Kryzanek, a Green Bay resident, said.

From Lambeau Field to the Stadium District, for Kryzanek, he said the build-up towards the NFL Draft will benefit Green Bay in the long run.

"All the hustle and bustling, I think it’s good for the community," Kryzanek said. "I think it’s a good thing around here. It's going to be a little more than maybe what the community can handle but I think it's gong to be fun and it will be a good thing for everybody."

It’s only been four days since a section of S Oneida St. was blocked off due to construction of the NFL Draft Theater.

"Coming to school sometimes there’s a roadblock there when I tried to get to school a couple mornings ago, but I have to go the long way and wake up earlier. It’s alright, we’ll make do," Koen, Ryan's son, said.

Koen said no matter the detour, he’s ready to experience the Draft right in his hometown.

"Me and my friends should be able to go and make it," Koen said.

Just down Armed Forces Way, the Great North Commons is putting on its finishing touches.

Operations officer Mac Cisar said the three-story food and event hall consists of three main businesses:



Pope’s Pizza on the first level

Cowboy Mac’s — a Tex-Mex country-inspired restaurant on the second floor

Fire and Fur — an event hall on the third floor.

Cisar said the expectation is to open up before the Draft and become a staple in Green Bay for years to come.

"I think it’s nice to have new choices and different types of things to go to. I think it’s a good thing," Ryan said.

Staff at the Great North Commons said they aim to keep growing staff numbers as their grand opening draws closer and closer.