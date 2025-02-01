Pickleball in Titletown: The Picklr prepares for festive Saturday grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Picklr, an indoor pickleball facility, is now here in Titletown and will open Saturday with its special grand opening.



Video shows a sneak peek inside The Picklr, a state-of-the-art pickleball center in Ashwaubenon.



The center features seven courts and will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Organizers will host a grand opening open to the public on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Packers Hall of Fame player Mark Tauscher will be in attendance along with a pro-level pickleball players.



Staff say Pickleball 101 clinics will also be available for beginners.

The finishing touches are coming along at The Picklr.

"If you're just starting out, we'll have something for you," Tony Vandecastle, The Picklr club coordinator, said.

Vandecastle said he didn't grow up playing pickleball. He instead chose basketball, football and baseball, but those sports, he said, have translated well to this one.

"The hand-eye coordination you get from playing baseball, you get from playing basketball, football — It comes really in handy with this kind of thing," Vandecastle said.

In recent years, the sport has grown in popularity.

"We like to say from age 8 to 88, grandpa can play with grandson, everyone can play," Vandecastle said.

At The Picklr, the center will welcome the public to its grand opening on Saturday at 2610 Holmgren Way from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and anyone who shows up can play ball on one of seven courts.

Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher and pickleball professionals will also be there to swing a paddle.

"It'll be a ton of fun, we'll have a DJ, we'll have food, let's make it a party," Vandecastle said.

Organizers told me there will also be pickleball 101 clinics for pros and beginners.

Normal hours start Sunday, running from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.