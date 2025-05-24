Despite the Odds: '4th N Long' inspiring youth athletes to pursue ultimate sports dreams

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A well-known football term is becoming a catalyst for change in the lives of many young athletes in the Green Bay area.

Avery Rhenwrick, an Ashwaubenon native, has transformed his passion for football into a mission to help young athletes overcome financial barriers through his clothing brand "4th N Long" and nonprofit "4th N Goal."

"Being in the city, seeing the fans surround the team of the Packers is kind of what brought me the passion of the game," Rhenwrick said.

The 28-year-old's own football journey was cut short by injuries.

After breaking his shoulder during his freshman year of high school and suffering another injury the following year, Rhenwrick decided to leave the sport.

"At the time I was like, I'll find another way to be around the game someway, somehow," Rhenwrick said.

In 2020, he established his clothing brand "4th N Long" after recognizing that many families couldn't afford the costs associated with youth sports.

"And that really hit home to me, coming from a single mother household myself, it was a struggle to play when I was younger," Rhenwrick said.

Through 4th N Long, Rhenwrick uses 20% of proceeds to fund sports-related costs for young athletes.

The brand name carries special significance.

"I felt like it fit perfectly. Not only to the kids we're helping but also in life in general," Rhenwrick said.

In football, "4th and long" refers to a team needing to gain a significant amount of yards to get a first down, requiring belief even when facing a difficult task.

In 2023, Rhenwrick launched 4th N Goal, a nonprofit that serves young athletes like fourth graders Anshawn Skenandore and Kingston Haas, who both dream of playing professionally and giving back to their communities.

"Since I was four, that's when I started playing football. I got cut but I never stopped," Skenandore said.

"My goal is to always trust in God and go the route He's taking me. I want the next generation to be great just like the generation of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Brett Favre," Haas said.

Rhenwrick's work extends to football camps hosted by 4th N Goal.

His efforts earned him the title of "2024 Young Entrepreneur of the Year" by the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

"I want them to look at me as somebody, that came from Green Bay — that had a dream, that had a passion for something which is sports, and was able to find a way to make a difference in that avenue," Rhenwrick said.

The 4th N Goal annual youth football camp will be held on May 31 at East High School starting at 11 a.m.

Kids in attendance will have the opportunity to learn from and meet Packers lineman Elgton Jenkins.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.