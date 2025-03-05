Cheesemakers compete in the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

Video shows cheese vendors bringing cheese to the 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Ashwaubenon.

Cheese from all over the United States, of all different types, are judged based on wide-ranging criteria to decide which cheese is the best in the country.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Cheese makers from all over the country are in northeast Wisconsin vying for a prestigious honor.

"People see that, and they know that badge, the United States Cheese Champion. That's a badge of honor in our business," said Bjorn Unseth, a cheese judge assistant and championship event volunteer.

Vendors from 31 states and Puerto Rico submitted 2,414 entries, all of which will be intimately scrutinized, no matter the type of cheese.

"We're looking at color, we're looking at the finish, we're looking at the body. Is it soft? Is it too firm? Is it well-knit? Is it crumbly? Would it slice well?" said cheese judge Ben Smith.

"We're trying to think of it from a critical standpoint as a judge but also from a consumer standpoint. Would a consumer want to eat this?"

Wisconsin leads the nation in entries, but 'America's Dairyland' hasn't produced a national cheese champion since 2017.

Still, no matter where these cheesemakers come from or what type of cheese they make, judges here say winning an award can leave a lasting impression on potential customers.

"People see that on packages and [say] 'Oh this is an award-winning cheese.' I mean, I think that resonates with the consumer as well," said Unseth.

The U.S. Championship Cheese Contest continues on Wednesday before a grand champion is announced on Thursday afternoon.