Festival of Trees in Ashwaubenon returns after contentious season

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The annual Festival of Trees has returned to the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon with a new theme of Community Celebration.

"Really, what we want to focus on is what makes our community so great, and we want to focus on the people who live, work, play and make Green Bay what it is," said National Railroad Museum spokesperson Justis Tenpenny.

Tenpenny says this year's Festival of Treesis bigger and better than ever.

He says people of all ages can enjoy more than 70 different trees.

"We see lots of smiles, a lot of bright eyes, and lots of excitement from people. This is really an immersive holiday experience for people, because they really get to be surrounded by all of these trees, and it's really awesome to see that," Tenpenny said.

Last year, the Festival of Trees drew criticism, because the Satanic Temple was allowed to decorate a tree.

After the fallout, museum leaders decided this year's event would be invite-only.

"This year we really want to celebrate the local non-profits and the local businesses that really make Green Bay," Tenpenny said.

Tenpenny adds it's an immersive experience, and it's also a chance to celebrate our nation's history.

"I think this is a great opportunity for people to embrace, not only the holiday spirit, but also the spirit of America. Railroads built America. Railroads are still very important to our economy and to our society," Tenpenny said.

The Festival of Trees started this week and continues until Jan. 5.