Satanic Temple of Wisconsin tree draws controversy at Festival of Trees

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A couple trees at the National Railroad Museum's Festival of Trees are getting some backlash from the community.

Sixty-six trees of every shape and size are currently on display, and they're representing various groups across Northeast Wisconsin.

Museum CEO Jacqueline Frank says the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin tree and Bay Area Council on Gender Diversity tree have recently gotten some pushback from people visiting the museum.

MacLeod Hageman

Frank says since the trees don't promote hate, violence or drug use they're within the guidelines of being on display.

"We believe that everybody should be included regardless of their religious group, regardless of any business or organization that they're a part of. So we don't discriminate, since we're not a religious group ourselves, we're going to allow anyone who wants to take place to take part," Frank said.

Frank says some people have expressed concern after the Festival of Trees kicked off a few weeks ago, while others have expressed their appreciation for including everyone and every group in the area.

Frank says it's a record-breaking year with the 66 trees on display.

If you or your family would like to visit the trees in person, they're on display until the end of December during regular hours at the museum.