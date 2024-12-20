Shoppers rush to meet holiday deadlines amid shipping delays

Last-Minute Shopping Surge: Shoppers are flocking to malls like Bay Park Square to avoid potential delays from Amazon worker strikes and shipping deadlines, with many opting for in-person purchases or same-day in-store pickups.

Local Stores Benefit: Northeast Wisconsin retailers, like Neenah Urban Market, are seeing increased foot traffic as they stock up with merchandise from local vendors to meet demand.

Shipping Deadlines Approaching: USPS, UPS, and FedEx offer expedited options, but the last days to ship gifts are fast approaching, with final deadlines extending to Christmas Eve for same-day delivery.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Year after year, many of us wait until the last minute to buy gifts. This holiday season is no exception.

Shoppers at Bay Park Square Mall are navigating the final stretch before Christmas. Ezekiel Telemaco posed the question on many minds: “Are you more of an online shopper? And if not, is that why you’re here now?”

For Scott Kopfmann, the answer is clear: “I’m here now because I put it off too long. Even if I tried to order online, it wouldn’t make it in time.”

Kopfmann joins a wave of last-minute shoppers battling tight shipping deadlines and delivery disruptions. Strikes by Amazon workers at delivery hubs nationwide have sparked concerns about gifts arriving on time.

Susan Videle, Director of Marketing at Bay Park Square Mall, expects these issues to push more people toward in-person shopping. “I feel like people are probably going to be shopping in person this weekend based on the news that shipping might not get to their houses by Christmas Eve,” Videle said.

To help ease concerns, Videle highlighted another option: in-store pickup. “You can pick up your order in stores, so you don’t have to wait for your order to arrive, and you can guarantee it will be ready the same day,” she said.

Local retailers across Northeast Wisconsin are also seeing a rise in foot traffic. Kimberly Van Sistine, owner of Neenah Urban Market, said her store has been bustling. “There have been a lot of shoppers, and thankfully, we’ve been able to work with local vendors, and we just keep bringing more merchandise in,” she said.

For those still hoping to ship gifts, there’s time—but it comes at a cost. Shipping deadlines are looming:

USPS Express Service: The last day is Saturday.

UPS Next Day Air: The last day is Monday.

FedEx One-Day Shipping: Ends Monday, with same-day options on Christmas Eve.

Despite the rush, Kopfmann reminds us of what’s truly important. “I like just being around family. The presents are a bonus. You don’t really need them, but they’re always a fun aspect of it.”

For the true procrastinators, Bay Park Square and other local malls will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

