Bellin Health dedicates new sculpture in honor of late surgeon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Bellin Health is helping pay tribute to one of its beloved and late surgeons.

The health system says it dedicated a new, donated sculpture in honor of Dr. Mark Reinke, who died in 2013.

The sculpture is called "Healing Hands." Bellin says the work of art is inspired by the hands of a surgeon, and portrays the idea that there is healing in the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of care.

Dr. Reinke was an ear, nose, and throat surgeon.

The sculpture is located outside Bellin's Surgery and Specialty Center in Ashwaubenon off I-41, which opened in March.

Dr. Reinke's former widow, Kathy Reinke Nemmers, and her current husband, Joe Nemmers, donated the sculpture through the Bellin Health Foundation.

"Healing Hands" was created by De Pere artist David Windey. He spent more than 1,500 hours creating the sculpture.

Bellin says the work of art stands 15 feet tall and weighs 1,800 pounds.