Driver collides with school bus in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Everyone is OK after a driver collided with a parked school bus in Ashwaubenon on Tuesday morning.

Officers with Ashwaubenon Public Safety were on scene before 10:30 a.m. at Cormier Road near North Road.

The area was blocked for about an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

An officer told us the bus was parked at the time of the crash, and there were no students onboard.

NBC 26 Senior Reporter MacLeod Hageman was there, and he says it appeared officers placed the driver in the back of a patrol cruiser as a tow truck driver worked to remove the vehicle from the road.

We have reached out to Ashwaubenon Public Safety to learn more about the cause of the crash.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online to see whether the driver will face any charges and how much damage was caused.