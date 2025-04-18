Let's Run Around: Wisconsin's largest family-owned indoor playground, rooted in legacy

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A brand-new indoor playground is on its way, and the owners say it will be the largest family-owned facility of its kind in Wisconsin.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Named "Let's Run Around," construction is set to kick off at the end of April at 2605 South Oneida Street, and it aims to be a game changer for families.

Beth Kinnunen, a local mother of two, recognized the need for more quality indoor play spaces for children, particularly during inclement weather.

"We love the museums and different places in town, but there’s just nothing that lets them run around inside, no matter what," she said.

Inspired by this gap in available options, she and her husband, Mark, embarked on the journey to create this new play area.

After more than a year of preparation, the couple said they're excited to bring their vision to life.

The playground will operate 12 hours a day, 363 days a year, and will feature a large custom playground, a toddler area, a turf sports zone, and a café.

The building holds personal significance for Beth, as it was previously the site of her father's business.

“It’s a full circle moment that now we are here building our own business,” she said.

As construction enters its first phase, renovations will begin, including wall removals, with larger equipment expected to arrive in the summer.

This new playground aims to provide families in the area with a welcoming space to connect and enjoy playtime together.