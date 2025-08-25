Packerland and Scheuring intersection to close for roundabout work

TOWN OF LAWRENCE (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for Brown County drivers.

Starting at 6 a.m. this Monday, the intersection of Packerland and Scheuring will be closed in both directions, and it's expected to last the next six weeks as construction crews put in a new roundabout.

A detour will be part of the south bridge project.

People who live and work in the area will have access from each respective direction.

Leaders say this project depends on the weather, and the timeline could be affected.