Tragedy to Tribute: Local family opens Celebration of Life center in late daughter's honor

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Turning tragedy into tribute.

One local family is using their own experience of loss to power their new business that's meant to help families find a personal, affordable way to honor loved ones they lost.

Video shows inside the region's newest Celebration of Life center, A Gathering Place For You, catered to families at an affordable rate.



Melissa and Greg Maloney officially opened its door Jan. 4 in honor of their daughter, Sophia, who died shortly after birth.



The Maloney's cite common struggles in finding affordable, quality and available event spaces for those experiencing loss.



The center is located at 822 Cormier Rd.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a space Melissa and Greg Maloney said was built around change.

"We both looked at each other and said there has to be something different in this community. So, we decided to make a change," Melissa Maloney said.

Melissa is the owner of A Gathering For You. Her husband, Greg, is the assistant director.

It's their new family business that's serving others searching for a new, affordable way to say goodbye to a loved one.

Their personal story of loss is the backbone.

"(Greg) lost two younger siblings and that was hard. When we looked for places to do stuff with them, we just couldn't find places," Melissa said.

After three months of finding the right place, they had to plan an outdoor event, which they said was most cost effective.

Later, their daughter Sophia became the lead inspiration that would lead to the creation of the business.

"(Sophia) was born March 2023 and she died shortly after, so I just have her picture here of one of her last photos," Melissa said.

Video shows the display that Sophia's picture on. An area families can use to fill with pictures, flowers and other symbols of remembrance.

"Losing her and seeing what's available — That's what sparked this," Melissa said.

So they went to work and bought the former location of Pamperin's Paint & Decorating paint shop in June 2024.

They transformed the shop into what they call a "home-like environment " for grieving families.

"There is too much pressure on you need this and you need this — and then by the time you're done, you got a $10,000 bill," Melissa said.

The couple hosted a grand opening on Jan. 4 where they honored Sophia.

"It's not a party to mourn somebody, it's a party to celebrate a life," Melissa said.

Addressing the need for affordable spaces, they said their flat rate is set at $850.

"Making a difference, a profound difference," Greg said. "I feel like this business really does impact people in a positive way and it makes us feel good at the end of the day."

Melissa and Greg said they've held several events already at the center.

Video shows a special feature of the space: The Forever Tree.

That's where families can have the name of loved one wood burned to create a special tribute leaf by leaf.