Brown County among fastest-growing counties in Wisconsin, per state projections

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Brown County is poised for significant growth, with the Wisconsin Department of Administration projecting a population increase of 31,000, or 11.5%, from 2020 to 2050. New figures released Friday rank the county fourth in the state for growth by percentage, trailing only Dane, Trempealeau, and Eau Claire counties.



Population estimates also project the county gained more than 6,000 residents since the 2020 census — the third-largest growth in the state by raw numbers, and seventh-largest by percentage (Calumet and Outagamie counties were ahead)

We spoke with two developers about the numbers and reasons behind the boom:

Derek Liebhauser, the CEO of SPARK Development Co., says the complex under construction on the corner of Cormier Road and Holmgren Way, which will be called "Novara," is slated for an early 2026 opening

Liebhauser says Novara will target a range of people from young professionals to families, with 152 total units ranging from studio to three bedrooms. He pointed to job growth, low crime, low traffic, low cost of living, and great schools as reasons people are drawn to the area. The president of a company developing six acres at 470 Marina Lane also spoke with us — read on to hear his take on the population growth



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for the web)

New state numbers show Brown County is the fourth-fastest-growing county in the state. We're at the site of another new housing project learning about what's drawing so many people to the area.

Ted Hunt, the owner and president of GreenWin Development, says he plans to fill the six vacant riverfront acres on Marina Lane with an apartment complex, a memory care facility, and six new townhomes.

"Our market, we feel, is in the 60- or 55-plus [age group]," Hunt said, "and there will people will be looking to consolidate their living style, which we will be accommodating in apartments and the townhomes."

It's a similar target demographic to The Promenade, a complex under construction on Cormier Road.

"There's certainly a need for additional senior housing," Ashwaubenon community development director Aaron Schuette said, "but I think there's also still a continued need for housing for the entire range of the height of the life cycle."

According to the aforementioned state numbers, Brown has the lowest percentage of people aged 65 and older in northeast Wisconsin.

The Promenade and the soon-to-break-ground Marina Lane project are part of a development boom to meet a growing population.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration projects Brown County's population to surge nearly 12% by 2050.

The same figures, which came out Friday, estimate the county has gained 6,000 residents since 2020. Only Waukesha and Dane counties have grown more.

"It's a combination of the market appeal, job market, cost of living, entertainment — everything is here," Hunt said, "It's a wonderful area."

The Village of Ashwaubenon has a number of other apartment projects in the works, including the two on Cormier Road (The Promenade and Novara).

Village leaders say they don't expect the trend to slow down.

"We have the capacity for growth," Schuette said. "We have the demand in terms of our labor market. And I think it just has so much to offer, in terms of, well, there's recreation, housing options — just, quality of life is really important, and it's really high here in Brown County."

"I've been living and working, really, all over the place, and I find this a bit of — I call it a jewel, a hidden jewel," Hunt said.

Hunt says people can expect to see some action on this site in the next month, and the entire project should be done in 2026.