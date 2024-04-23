"The Promenade" apartment-library hybrid announces groundbreaking, opening dates

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Wondering what's coming to the plot of land on Cormier Road and San Luis Place in Ashwaubenon — and when? We have the answers.



"The Promenade" is part-apartment complex, part-library, part-café

The development plans to break ground on May 15 and open by July 2026

The May 15 groundbreaking event will be the first chance for potential tenants to look at prices, and to be first on the list to live there, according to Woodside Senior Communities executive director Jessica Atkinson

The apartment part of the building will be a new venture for Woodside Senior Communities, targeting people older than 50 who prefer an "active lifestyle"

The library part will be a new branch of the Brown County library system

Video shows the newest renderings of the facility

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're on Cormier Road, where you may have noticed the demolition and now empty lot here.

This is the future site of something called "The Promenade" — which we now know is breaking ground on May 15.

The five-story building will be home to an Ashwaubenon branch of the Brown County library, a café, and a new apartment building for Woodside Senior Communities.

"This is a totally new business line for us, so we're excited about it," Jessica Atkinson said.

That new business line is specifically targeted to people who are older than 50 but still have an active lifestyle — and can then take advantage of amenities like a pool and a golf simulator.

Executive director Jessica Atkinson says it fills a need in the community.

"This really is an area that Ashwaubenon doesn't have," Atkinson said, "for people of that age demographic to get out of their houses and transition into something like this."

She says the site plans for a unique multi-use property are now finalized.

"There is a mixture of two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartments," she said. "All of them have at least 1.5 bathrooms, and there is underground parking for all 83 units as well."

The library and cafe will be open to the public, but other building amenities exclusive to residents.

"The dog park, pickleball courts, those kinds of things are just for people that live on campus," Atkinson said.

Woodside hopes to open The Promenade by July 2026.

"We have lots of apartments and condos and things popping up in this area, but this is its own type, for a different demographic that really doesn't have something specific for them," Atkinson said.

Atkinson tells us that at the public groundbreaking here, people can learn how much these apartments will cost — and be first on the list to live at The Promenade.