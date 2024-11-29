Packers fans react to parking ticket fee hikes before Thanksgiving game

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — On Tuesday, Ashwaubenon's village board voted unanimously to raise parking violation fees from $50 to $200 on Packers gamedays. We asked a couple fans for their thoughts on the decision.



The Village of Ashwaubenon raised illegal Packers gameday parking fines from $50 to $200, prompting fans to consider front-yard parking traditions

Boone Kirst’s family, near Lambeau Field, has hosted fans in their yard for decades, valuing tradition and community over profit

Others, like first-time attendee Jakob Winkowski, prefer official parking for ease and convenience

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Fans say it’s one of the most unique traditions in the NFL. Now, a recent decision by the Village of Ashwaubenon to raise illegal parking ticket fines could drive even more traffic to front-yard parking spots.

On Tuesday, the Village of Ashwaubenon voted unanimously to raise illegal parking fines on Packers gamedays from $50 to $200. This decision has some fans like Boone Kirst reflecting on the tradition of front-yard parking.

Kirst, whose family lives across from Lambeau Field, says their lawn has been a parking spot for decades, starting with his great-grandfather. “Obviously, Lambeau came about and they’ve been here for so many years,” Kirst said.

While he’s aware of the fine increase, Kirst says the family’s front-yard parking isn’t about the money. “We just love meeting new people, and I think people love this traditional parking. I don’t think money is a big deal,” he said.

For others, like first-time Packers game attendee Jakob Winkowski, official parking lots remain the go-to. “Got the parking pass, so it’s really smooth with us,” Winkowski said.

The Village of Ashwaubenon confirmed the increased fine is already in effect. So, next time you’re heading to a Packers game, think twice before risking an illegal parking spot just to see the Green and Gold play.