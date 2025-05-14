Watch Now
Ashwaubomay's first food truck rally of the season rescheduled due to weather

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The first food truck rally of the season at Ashwaubomay Park has been rescheduled to August because of a severe weather possibility, according to village officials.

The event was set to take place on Thursday, but the weather forecast shows a possibility for severe storms in the evening. It is now scheduled for Aug. 14.

The next food truck rally in the calendar is on June 19.

The village organizes a series of four rallies each summer. For a full list of rallies happening this year, click here.

