Summer heat & storms

On Thursday, we will see more sunshine, causing highs to rise back into the 80s.
That warmth precedes our next weather maker, a cold front.
The cold front will produce thunderstorms Thursday evening, and some could be severe.
Behind the front, much cooler weather returns for the weekend.
Posted
On Thursday, we will see more sunshine, causing highs to rise back into the 80s.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.