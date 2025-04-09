Whitelaw's Malachi Anschutz quickly becoming one of the top young skateboarders in the Midwest

ASHWAUBENON — Whitelaw native Malachi Anschutz has only been skating at the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) for about a year and a half, but he’s quickly becoming one of top young skaters around.

“I just really like going to competitions and skating with my friends a lot,” he said.

The 9 year old says his love for skating began in October of 2023 when he attended GBASO’s Gromtoberfest event, which is a premiere youth skateboarding competition.

“I saw all the way better skaters skating and they encouraged me,” Malachi said. “I want to be like them someday, so I started practicing more then.

His dad, Trevor, thought it would a 3-4 month phase, but Malachi has been obsessed with sport ever since. He practices at GBASO a few times a week and even has some ramps at home.

“It's insane,” Trevor said. “I mean, every time we come (to GBASO) he’s learning 2-3-4 new tricks. It's just incredible to watch. It was a month after he started and he was past everything I could do, I could show him.”

It hasn't taken Malachi long to find success, he recently brought home some hardware from a prestigious event called "King of the Groms” at 3rd Lair in Golden Valley, Minnesota. In the 10 and under age group, he took home first place in the mini ramp and 2nd place in both the street and bowl competitions.

“It felt really good and it felt – made me feel even better that all my friends are cheering for me there,” the young skater said.

Without the help from older skaters and the team at GBASO, Anschutz says he wouldn't be where he is right now.

However, the secret to Malachi's success: he’s fearless. Those around him say he’s not afraid to fail. He will try and try and try a few more times until he completes a trick.

“Most of the time, I do something and I'm like it wasn’t that bad,” said Malachi. “Sometimes, I crash pretty hard, but then I usually do it again.”

As the oldest of 5 children - he’s an inspiration to his younger siblings.

“It's pretty cool that you could show them that they can – if they practice a lot, they can get good someday too," Malachi said.