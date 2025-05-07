Artstreet festival in Ashwaubenon off display for 2025

Watch Now
ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Artstreet, a three-day annual festival in Ashwaubenon showcasing artists' work in the Green Bay area, will not be held in 2025, according to the village.

The festival has been around for more than 40 years and it used to be held in downtown Green Bay.

In 2022, Mosaic Arts Inc., the nonprofit that organizes the event, announced Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon would be the new location of the festival, citing the need for more space.

Village of Ashwaubenon Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Rex Mehlberg tells NBC 26 that Mosaic Arts Inc. told the village Artstreet would not be held in 2025, and that the nonprofit is hoping to bring it back at some point in the future.

The last time Artstreet was canceled was in the summer of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

