A walk down Artstreet is full of surprises

Video shows two artist booths at the Artstreet festival, including Donna Dreyer and Dan Fenn

More than 100 artists showcase their work at the three-day festival

The festival is in its second year at Ashwaubomay Park after decades in downtown Green Bay

The Main Stage and Community Stage showcase local musical artists, in genres ranging from jazz to rock

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Ashwaubenon neighborhood reporter Karl Winter, and as I walk down ArtStreet, I see everything from pottery to photography to tin work to pens made out of playing cards. With a variety of artists, there's truly something for everyone here at Ashwaubomay Park.

"So everything is handmade," Donna Dreyer told customers. "These are made from real circuit boards, pheasant feathers, decks of playing cards."

Donna Dreyer and her husband Mark came from Illinois to display their pens and other pieces at Artstreet. This is the festival's second year in its new home, and Dreyer says the move was good for business.

"I love it out here, because downtown, people were more like, 'Oh, I just happen to be here and saw there's an art fair,'" Dreyer said. "When it's out in the park here, people are coming here for the art fair."

Dan Fenn came from Iowa with his wife Deb, and they've shown their blown-glass pieces at the festival for the better part of a quarter century.

"All the pieces are take four hands to make," Fenn said. "My wife and I work together every day."

For Fenn, the exposure is good, but the best part is the bond between artists and art enthusiasts.

"Met a lot of great friends over the years here," Fenn said. "They were customers, but now they're friends, and I just love coming to Green Bay."

The festival continues Sunday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., so people can take their own walk down Artstreet.

