Neighbors near Lambeau ready to 'score big' as NFL Draft approaches

With the NFL draft just over three weeks away, one neighbor near Lambeau Field is excited about how close he'll be to the action and what he can offer fans.



Bob Coppens of Coppens Crossing describes how excited he is with the NFL Draft coming up

The NFL is now in the process of constructing the stage for the NFL Draft in Lambeau Field's northeast parking lot

His property at the corner of Lombardi Avenue and Holmgren Way is near where the Draft entrance will be

"I think there's going to be a lot of people coming across this parking lot," Coppens said.

With the NFL draft just 23 days away, Bob Coppens, owner of Coppens Crossing, he’s confident that his five lots on Lombardi and Holmgren will stand out to draft visitors.

"We’re going to have parking and food trucks," Coppens said.

Coppens is charging one hundred dollars for a spot for all three days and offering parking passes on a daily basis.

He also believes this is a great event to boost the local economy.

"A lot of money is going to come into the area, and it’s going to help Green Bay a lot," Coppens said.

But he's also noticing that prices for businesses and lodging in the area are rising as the draft gets closer.

"I think some prices are getting too high for regular families," Coppens said.

As the NFL Draft draws near, he says he's excited to see it all come together.

"I'm going to go to the draft, we've got different people that are going to watch this for me and there's a bunch of us that are going to walk through the experience," Coppens said.

He says though parking is limited. His advice is to reserve your spot in advance for $100 a day.