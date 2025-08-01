New Ashwaubenon law requires children under 16 to wear helmet

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A new law in the village of Ashwaubenon requires children under the age of 16 to wear a helmet when riding bikes, electric bikes, or electric scooters in public areas.

According to the village, the new rule also applies to children under 16 who ride skateboards, rollerblades, and scooters at skate parks.

"It's about keeping people safe — especially kids — and making sure shared spaces like streets, sidewalks, and trails are used responsibly and respectfully," Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee said in a news release.

Those who use an e-bike must now register it with the Public Safety Department. There is a one-time registration fee, and a registration tag must be displayed on the vehicle.

"The registration requirements for electric bicycles are now the same as bicycles in the village," the release said.

The new ordinance also updates regulations concerning other small vehicles. They include:

Electric scooters: These are prohibited on roads with speed limits above 30 mph (unless there's a bike lane), and may not be used on Oneida Street or Holmgren Way. Short-term commercial rental scooters are also not allowed.

Neighborhood electric vehicles and low-speed vehicles: These cannot be used on public roads or highways in the village.

In addition, bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters are allowed on sidewalks and trails, but those using them must yield to pedestrians.

According to the village, those who violate this new ordinance may receive a warning, citation, and/or fine.

"With the growing use of electric scooters and bicycles, this ordinance updates our local rules to align with state law and provide clear guidance for how these devices should be used in public spaces," Village Manager Joel Gregozeski said in the release. "It's important that both users and parents understand the rules of the road and follow all applicable laws."

The village's entire ordinance can be found here.