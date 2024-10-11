Higher gas and electric bill: Company proposes rate hikes for 2025, 2026

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) hosted two public hearings in Ashwaubenon on Thursday, to hear local opinions regarding a proposal by Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS) to raise gas and electric rates, effective Jan. 1, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026.



WPS's proposal, from its parent company WEC Energy Group, cites inflation and statewide solar energy projects as reasons for a budget deficit, which it says the rate hike will address

A consumer advocacy group says the increases, coupled with additional rate hikes in 2023 and 2024, are excessive

People can submit a public comment to the PSC until Monday, at this link

The PSC will decide to approve, modify and approve, or reject the proposal

This comes as the Village of Ashwaubenon considers increasing water, sanitary sewer, and stormwater rates

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you look at my Wisconsin Public Service app, my rate definitely went up for gas and electricity from September of last year to September of this year.

I'm your Ashwaubnenon neighborhood reporter Karl Winter — and that may just be me cooking more or using appliances more, but the average rate for WPS customers like me did go up last year, and it might go up again next year.

We're at a public hearing where folks are airing out grievances about the proposed rate hike.

"I guess I'm trying very hard not to have you raise my rate, and yet, you want to raise my rate," Karry O'Saban said.

"The alternative options are out there," Carol Fendt said. "And I would like to us spending that 20% — if we're going to raise our rates, I would like to see that 20% going into something green."

WPS claims the rate hike is going to something green — spokesperson Matt Cullen says the increases are to cover deficits because of inflation and several solar energy projects.

"This plan and this filing continues that reshaping of our generation fleet," Cullen said, "again with the goal of providing customers affordable, reliable and clean energy."

Cullen says WPS — which services most of northeast Wisconsin — is proposing to raise rates by $10-15 a month in 2025, and another $5-6 per month in 2026, for an average customer.

A statewide consumer advocacy group says that's too much.

"A 28% increase between 2022 and 2026 is a lot for anybody to handle," said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin. "And in particular, we're worried about people who are already struggling to make ends meet."

The Citizen's Utility Board is proposing a lower increase.

"This company's done very, very well for the shareholders," Content said. "And so we're trying to make sure there's balance between the shareholders and the customers paying the bills.:

A majority of public commenters agree, but some believe the rate increase is justified.

"This proposal not only aligns with the needs of our state energy infrastructure," said Steven Dorvinen, representing a local carpenters' union. "But also provides critical opportunities for union labor across Wisconsin."

The Public Service Commission can approve, modify approve, or reject WPS's proposal, so that decision should be made sometime next month.

Folks can still submit a public comment to the commissioners online until Monday.

