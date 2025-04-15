Now Open: Stadium District's Great North Commons looking to enhance nightlife, food scene

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — In the shadow of Lambeau Field, staff here tell me the Great North Commons is here to stay.

It features three floors of different themes that add to Green Bay’s growing nightlife and food scene.



Video shows an inside look at Great North Commons which opened its doors to the public Monday.

An official grand opening will take place Tuesday.

The building features three floors of dining options

Pope's Pizza, Cowboys Mac's, Fire & Fir Event Hall make up the Great North Commons

"It’s starting to come to life," Great North Hospitality Company Operating Officer, Mac Cisar, said.

Cisar says the Great North Commons has been years in the making — four, to be exact, since Great North Hospitality Company bought the property in 2021 and broke ground in May 2024.

"The idea was to push the needle, do something different and that’s what we’re looking to activate with these three spaces under one roof," Cisar said. "(It is) a little bit of something different for everybody."

Great North Commons features three floors, each bringing something different to the table.

The first floor features Pope’s Pizza, an Italian dining space that also includes a taproom.

On the second floor, you’ll find Cowboy Mac’s, a Tex-Mex, country-style restaurant, that staff say will occasionally house live music performances.

Fire and Fir is on the third floor, which is an event hall ready for wedding receptions, corporate events, and more.

"It’s gratifying to see real customers walk through the door."Cisar said.

Monday marked a soft launch for the Commons. Tuesday will be the official grand opening.

"We’re really looking to be here, not just for the here and now, the NFL Draft, but also long-term for Green Bay and the greater area," Cisar said.

With the NFL Draft less than 10 days away, Cisar said staff here will be ready to welcome the big crowds.

Each floor will be open from 8 a.m. till bar close during the NFL Draft.

Great North Commons Great North Commons operational hours

He said he also appreciates any feedback from customers to grow the business and make it suitable for the entire community.

For more information on The Great North Commons, click here.