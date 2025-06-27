Man recovering following overnight shooting in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A 23-year-old man is in stable condition after police say he was shot in Ashwaubenon overnight.

The shooting happened at about 5 a.m. Friday near Argonne Park in the 2000 block of Argonne Street.

According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, the man and another person got into an altercation, and an unidentified suspect shot the 23-year-old man.

Police also say the suspect and victim know each other and that the shooting was not random.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Aaron Dufek at (920) 593-4474.