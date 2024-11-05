New potential NFL Draft campus map takes shape, with entrances and road closures

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The Village of Ashwaubenon held the first of two informational meetings for residents Monday, updating residents about the state of preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft, which is slated for April 24-26, 2025.



The meeting included discussion of parking, noise, and road closures — plus the release of a new potential site map for the Draft campus

The event's footprint will likely extend from the Titletown district to the edge of the Stadium district

As for the famed stadium at the center of it all, a Village official told NBC 26, "Although details are yet to be finalized, Lambeau Field will have areas open and a part of the NFL Experience"

The image below, courtesy of the Village of Ashwaubenon, shows the potential Draft footprint, with "BOH" indicating 'back of house' (areas only open to staff/employees/VIPs), and numbers marking foot traffic entrances to the Draft campus

The entrance indicated by "3*" is a staff and VIP-only entrance



Village officials also indicated probable road closure plans, which are subject to change: Oneida Street may be closed between Stadium Drive and Lombardi Avenue for weeks before the event until at least a week after, to set up and tear down the Draft theatre Lombardi Avenue and Ridge Road will likely be closed during the Draft itself, with lanes closed before and after Armed Forces Drive may be fully closed a few days before and after the event, to allow infrastructure materials to be moved in and out

Ashwaubenon and Green Bay Packers officials say the plan is subject to change

Ashwaubenon also says its full presentation from the meeting will be posted here Tuesday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details added for web)

We're learning more about the 2025 NFL Draft and what the footprint will look like. We visited the first of two public meetings teaching the community about what to expect.

The Draft campus is starting to take shape, with a new potential map.

The orange areas are 'back of house,' for staff, VIPs, and infrastructure set-up only, while the blue and yellow areas are where general admission fans can visit.

"There's two components to the overall campus: the experience and the theater," Village manager Joel Gregozeski said. They interact in conjunction with one another, but they are still somewhat independent. You have to enter in as a general admission guest into the experience, to get that full Draft campus exposure, but at the end of the day, the overall campus is secured, and mitigated against threats and other things of that nature."

With less than six months until the event, Ashwaubenon residents were eager to learn more.

"I live in the area close by, and just want to make sure I understand what to expect as we come closer to this once-in-a-lifetime event," Brian Van De Kreeke said.

Folks asked about parking, which the officials say will be a group effort between neighbors and a shuttle system.

"That's being worked on currently," Packers director of public affairs Aaron Popkey said. "The NFL has a company that specializes in transportation and parking."

Gregozeski said shuttles could travel from satellite parking sites as far away as Oshkosh and Manitowoc.

Others residents at Monday's meeting were worried about their sleep.

"Are there going to be lights on all night?" Cheryl Knoespel said. "And noise all night?"

"I would say, plan for it," Gregozeski said. "There's likely to be business activities that go on through the night."

There are more details to be determined, but the layout is coming together, with road closures planned on Lombardi Avenue, Oneida Street, Ridge Road, and Armed Forces Drive before and during the event.

The next public informational meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11.