Amari Allen's 41 points lifts Ashwaubenon past West De Pere

WEST DE PERE — Despite the cold temperatures on Monday,

(8-5) West De Pere and (10-3) Ashwaubenon brought plenty of heat to the crowd that showed up at West De Pere high school.

In a back and forth game, the Jaguars pulled way late to win 73-64. Their victory was thanks in large part to a stellar night from Alabama commit senior Amari Allen. He finished with a game-high 41 points, and handful assists that led to crucial buckets in the second half.

Big-man Tref Rademaker had himself a night as well with a game-high 27 points for West De Pere.

The Jaguars now have a huge Fox River Classic matchup at Notre Dame on Tuesday night.