St. Norbert ties Minnesota State the No. 12 team in the nation in exhibition matchup

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — It may have only been an exhibition game, but don't tell that to the St. Norbert Green Knights hockey team coming off a three game losing streak.

St. Norbert hosted Minnesota State the No. 12 ranked team in the country, not in NCAA Division 3, but NCAA Division 1 and tied them, 5-5.

"The expectation in our world is that we're good this time of the year," said Green Knights head coach Tim Coghlin. "For us, it's where the bar is set, right. We expect to play meaningful games. We expect to be a contributor in the playoffs and we're trying to get back to the NCAA tournament."

The game was full of controlled situations, but in the end the Green Knights went toe-to-toe with one the best college teams in the country.

"It feels great, obviously," said Green Knights goalie Hunter Garvey. "They're D-1, they're one of the best teams in the nation — that obviously feels great, but the big thing is just our games in the season, that's what matters."

The Green Knights were down 5-2, but scored 3 unanswered goals to tie it. Overall, Ethan Byrne (1), Calving Hanson (1), Bryan Gilman (1) and Logan Dombrowsky (2) scored goals for the squad in the tie.

The Mavericks had plenty of chances to score at the end of regulation but Garvey stepped up and made the saves when his team needed him the most.

"I had to make up for one pretty bad goal earlier in the game," Garvey joked. "I'm happy I could do that, get the win. I like to perform when it matters. I think that's what every goalie dreams of."

The Green Knights now have a long layoff. They will host Concordia University-Wisconsin next Friday.

