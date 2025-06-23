GBASO and Acceptional Minds partnership empowering those with autism through action sports

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Sports are a place where everyone deserves the chance to play, learn and grow. At GBASO, they’ve partnered with Acceptional Minds to help those with autism step out of their comfort zones.

"I don't know how to say this: they're the best part of my life,” said David McKenzie, who has autism.

McKenzie has been volunteering at GBASO for a few months and is enjoying the perks of helping out.

"Acceptional Minds helps me start being in public again,” he said.

Acceptional Minds is an organization that supports families, children and adults with autism. Brooklyn Seals is their young adult program coordinator, helping people like David.

“It’s really exciting to be able to not only connect them with things that they love, but people who are rooting for them,” Seals said.

Recently, they partnered with GBASO. The kids and adults at Acceptional Minds will clean the skatepark, and in return, they receive skateboarding and biking lessons.

“The tradeoff is that we are able to get a clean, safe park for everybody that comes to ride, but also help to build their confidence and self-esteem and get their minds and bodies connected through physical activity and action sports,” said Eric Peters, GBASO’s director of operations.

At GBASO, their motto is "Function Through Fear."

“It kind of helped me through my fears,” said Zoie Delvaux, who also has autism. “I never thought I would actually ride a skateboard, and I was kind of worried about my medical issues.”

The partnership is more than just mustering up the courage to hop on a skateboard; it helps them with job readiness and social skills.

“They have really taught me I need to speak up,” Delvaux said. “They really have helped me get out of my shell.”

Seals said society isn’t always welcoming to those who may be different, but through this partnership, they get to show the community how great their personalities are and how much they have to offer.

“That’s what really encourages me — the mutual benefit,” Seals said. “They get to come out into the community and skate, and the community gets to know them too, because we have a lot of fun.”

