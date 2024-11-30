Black Friday sparks excitement, tradition, and mixed reactions at local malls

Employee Outlook: Despite the challenges of Black Friday, employees described the day as busy but rewarding, with one saying, "It’s been so cool—all the customers coming in. It’s been great."

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Black Friday, the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season, brought large crowds, long lines, and plenty of excitement to Bay Park Square Mall and Fox River Mall this year. While some embrace the day as a cherished tradition, others approach it with reluctance or even avoidance.

For Sheila Goodletson and her family, Black Friday is much more than a shopping trip—it’s a decades-long tradition. Calling themselves “The Grinches,” the group dresses up and heads to Bay Park Square Mall every year, now including their younger children in the festivities.

“It’s a tradition for all three of us,” said Goodletson. “We get together… it’s the sisterhood… and now our younger children are involved.”

But not everyone feels the same excitement. One man, accompanying a shopping partner, explained his more low-key approach.

“I actually get a headache going in,” he said. “So I usually just stay out here while she goes and shops. It’s kind of like her day—I just carry the bags.”

Over at Fox River Mall, the crowds were just as large. According to Shari Schmelebeck, a mall representative, Black Friday brings a significant boost in foot traffic.

“We have about five times the amount of people on Black Friday compared to a regular day,” Schmelebeck said.

Despite the surge in shoppers, employees seemed upbeat and ready for the challenge. American Eagle employee Talon Bohn described the day as busy but rewarding.

“It’s been a really busy day, but it’s so cool—all the customers coming in. It’s been great,” Bohn said.

For many shoppers, the appeal of Black Friday lies in the deals, but one customer reminded others to shop with purpose.

“Make sure that you shop for your family, not just yourself,” they advised.

Whether viewed as a fun tradition or a stressful obligation, Black Friday continues to draw crowds to local malls, proving its lasting place in holiday culture.

