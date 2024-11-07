Paying the price: How Ashwaubenon could enforce major changes to illegal parking citations

ASHWAUBENON (NBC26) — The Village of Ashwaubenon says there's been a rise in illegal parking on Green Bay Packers gamedays.



A proposal to increase illegal parking citations from $50 to $150 advances and now awaits village board approval.



Ashwaubenon public safety says there has been an increase in people parking illegally on streets near Lambeau Field.



Village officials say people choose to take the fine since parking on neighborhood lawns and driveways cost the same amount.



Officials say illegal parking makes it harder for public safety to find space during an emergency.

Around neighborhoods near Lambeau Field on Packers home games, streets are flooded with cars and many parked illegally according to Village of Ashwaubenon officials.

Now, the village wants to enforce more deterrents for illegal parking.

"It's really a public safety issue," Joel Gregozeski, village manager, said.

On Wednesday, the Ashwaubenon Village Public Works and Protection committee reviewed a plan to raise fees from $50 to $100.

"The $50 fine for violating the parking area is somewhat similar to parking in lots and yards in that area," Village attorney Patrick Leigl said.

Leigl said many drivers take the $50 hit if it means a better spot.

After review from the committee, they voted unanimously to triple parking citation fees from $50 to $150.

"There's not really a deterrent or enforcement base based on a current fee that's imposed right now," Leigl said. "There's just a lot more people violating that deliberately and they'll just pay the fine rather than move their car."

Leigl and Gregozeski say the "no-parking" signs are serious and in place to keep streets clear and to help traffic flow.

I also spoke with Ashwaubenon Public Safety. They say they've noticed an increase in people parking illegally during Packers home games.

Police say this hurts the ability to find space to park and maneuver in case of an emergency.

"It's really just an attitude issue, I think, by the general public to say I'm willing to take and pay the $50 citation to have a convenient parking location and I don't really care what impact that has on the neighborhood," Gregozeski said.

The proposal now awaits village board approval at the end of the month.

There was also some talk on possibly changing the signs to be more inclusive of future events happening at Lambeau Field such as the 2025 NFL Draft.