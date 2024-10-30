Baldwin bus tour stops at brewery, incumbent claps back at Hovde jabs

ASHWAUBENON (NBC26) — Sen. Tammy Baldwin's statewide bus tour stops at Hinterland brewery in Ashwaubenon as the Democrat tries to keep her seat against opponent Eric Hovde.



U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin stops in northeast Wisconsin as her bus tour draws to a close. I'm Pari Apostolakos at Hinterland Brewery Where the Democrat answered some questions from reporters with just one week left until election day.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin spoke to people outside Hinterland Brewery along with congressional candidate Dr. Kristen Lyerly Tuesday night.

Baldwin highlighted her career accomplishments thus far, like helping write the Affordable Care Act, and spoke about making the right to abortion federal law.

I asked what she, has to say about her opponent Eric Hovde's campaign saying her partner being a financial adviser is a conflict of interest.

"I think that my opponent Eric Hovde is simply trying to distract from his enormous conflicts of interest," Baldwin said. "He owns a $3 billion California bank ... Think of him being on the banking committee, making decisions that would enrich himself."

When Hovde visited a De Pere manufacturer, I asked him about a moment in his debate with Baldwin where he said he was not familiar with the 2023 Farm Bill. During his visit, he told me he thinks Baldwin likely isn't an expert on the bill either.

"I just received the endorsement of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau," Baldwin said when I asked her about Hovde's remark. "That is on a basis of my hard work for rural Wisconsin, dairy farmers and agriculture generally."

During the same debate, Hovde falsely accused Baldwin of supporting abortion after delivery of a baby.

"That never happens in America, what he described," Baldwin said. "But I'll tell you what does now, after [the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade]. We have women dying, we have people in Wisconsin, who I've met, who've suffered horrendously from miscarriage that wasn't treated and we're facing the risk of death before they got the care they needed."

"Unfortunately, Sen. Baldwin's reckless spending spree in Washington has made everything more expensive for Wisconsinites, including beer," Hovde spokesman Zach Bannon wrote in an email when we requested comment from the campaign. "It's time for change."

Baldwin will visit Appleton and Fond du Lac before her bus tour is over Wednesday.