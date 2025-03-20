Snow storm shakes up travel conditions before official start of spring

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Just a day before spring officially begins, northeast Wisconsin is doused with snow.



Take a look at Shawano during rush hour Wednesday

Catch a glimpse of the highway conditions on State Highway 29 headed east

Spring officially begins Thursday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Snow has been coming down across northeast Wisconsin for hours and it's not stopping any time soon. I'm Pari Apostolakos in Ashwaubenon where spring is about to officially begin Thursday, but it's looking like a full-fledged winter wonderland.

Watch Pari live in the Storm Tracker during rush hour Wednesday:

Storm Tracker monitors road conditions in Shawano

This is how it was looking in Shawano Wednesday evening right around rush hour. Flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder breaking through the hazy skies as people dusted off their cars to head home from work.

The highways were not much better. Wednesday was a great day to follow mom's advice and go straight home, only hitting the road if absolutely necessary.

On State Highway 29 around 5 p.m. our crew saw four cars stranded in ditches and even plowed roadways were icy.

In cities like Green Bay plows don't hit residential streets until the snow stops falling, so stay patient and slow down when you happen upon those service vehicles.

It just goes to show, Wisconsin weather is always keeping us on our toes.