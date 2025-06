ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A stretch of Holmgren Way in the Ashwaubenon is closed due to heat wrecking the pavement, according to the Village of Ashwaubenon.

In a Facebook post, the Village said the pavement failure is due to "extreme heat."

The road is closed between Pilgrim and Willard, and the Village is encouraging motorists to find alternative routes at this time.