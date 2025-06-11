NBC 26 says farewell to Green Bay neighborhood reporter Andrew Amouzou

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It is an emotional day in the NBC 26 newsroom as we say goodbye to our Green Bay neighborhood reporter Andrew Amouzou.

Andrew, originally from the Chicagoland area, started his journey in Wisconsin at Marquette University, where he graduated from and spent most of his time working for the Marquette Wire student media organization. He served as a news/sports reporter and producer before transitioning into MUTV Station Manager and Executive Director.

Andrew started at NBC 26 two years ago, and since then, has served the Green Bay area community with excellence and passion — covering hard news stories with a determination to tell the truth while being fair to the people he was reporting on.

Andrew Amouzou

Andrew says he will miss sharing the stories of those who aim to make an impact in the area the most.

"The biggest thing I'll miss is having the honor to learn and share inspirational stories of those who are on a mission to impact the city, Brown County and Northeast Wisconsin in a special way," Amouzou said. "This area means so much to those who make Green Bay the special place that is it, and it has truly been a highlight to witness that up-close."

Andrew Amouzou

"My most special memories come from hearing and seeing the reaction of people who see themselves on TV and having their stories shared with the community," Andrew shares. "Being able to make their voices heard and their impact magnified has been rewarding and I know that it helps people of all backgrounds feel encouraged to share their own story with the world."

Andrew Amouzou

Andrew's ties and special connection to the Green Bay community are reflected in his many stories, including:



Andrew has always been a ray of sunshine in the newsroom, and we wish him the best as he moves on in his career. Best of luck, Andrew!