An unexpected encounter: Meet the guys who helped deliver a garbage truck to Trump

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A typical workday, turning into an unexpected encounter on the tarmac: how an unexpected text message, Donald Trump and a garbage truck are all featured in one story.



Video shows Dan Roddan (waste industry professional) and Andrew Brisson (Loadmasters) working to deliver a garbage truck for the Trump campaign.



Trump spoke to the media in the garbage truck and wore a vest to his rally at the Resch Expo.



The garbage truck is in response to President Biden's recent comments where many believed he called Trump supporters "garbage."



Former president Trump gifted Roddan, Brisson a signed $100 bill.

"This is really surreal, like is this really happening, is this really going on," Dan Roddan, a waste industry professional, said.

He said Wednesday started as a normal day.

"I was actually headed up to Marinette to do some business up there," Roddan said.

Then, he said he got a text message from a friend working for the Trump campaign.

"(They) asked me this very odd question about 'could you get a garbage truck to the airport today,'" Roddan said.

The Trump campaign's effort to get their hands on a truck came after recent comments from president Joe Bidenleft many believing he called Trump supporters "garbage."

Now, it was up to Roddan to find one.

He called Andrew Brisson, Loadmasters Vice President, which is headquarted in Norway, MI.

"It certainly piqued my interest, but I just kind of dismissed it, wasn't real interested," Brisson said.

Still, Brisson traveled two hours south to meet Roddan and the two rode together to the airport.

"Once we actually went through the gate and we were lined up in the presidential motorcade on the other side of the airport waiting to move up to the terminal, that's when, okay, this is really happening here," Brisson said.

The campaign branded the truck with some logos and Trump hopped in to address the media.

Afterwards, Brisson said he was only allowed to drive a few feet before being stopped by Secret Service.

Brisson and Roddan also got a photo and a souvenir.

"He signed it and then handed me a $100 bill with the pen he signed it with," Roddan said. "It was kinda cool, it was very surreal at that moment."

"Regardless of what side of the spectrum they're on, it's a very cool experience just to be able to say I got to shake hands with a presidential candidate," Brisson said.

Roddan said the vest that Trump wore at the rally was his, but he hasn't received it back yet.