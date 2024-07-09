'I really need answers,' Family travels nearly 1,900 miles to Green Bay seeking justice

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The family of a young man killed in Ashwaubenon prepares for their day in court ahead of the sentencing of a woman charged in his case.

Video shows Tracy Phillips (aunt) and Aaron Jones (father) sitting down with me to express their efforts to demand justice for Braxton Phillips.



Phillips was shot and killed in March 2023 in an Ashwaubenon apartment. He was 23 years old



Prez Wade, and Keilana Brunette are charged in connection to his death.



Brunette is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday. Wade will appear in court on Friday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"This does not sit well with any of us," Tracy Phillips, Braxton Phillips' aunt, said. "This is what I have felt, this is what I get to talk to."

I met with Tracy Phillips and Braxton's father, Aaron Jones, on Monday. They brought along Braxton's photos and his cremated remains in a small box.

"This is what I have left of him," Phillips said. "This is what I got left, I don't get to talk to my nephew, I get to look for him in the sky."

Police say Braxton Phillips was shot and killed in March 2023 in an Ashwaubenon apartment. He was 23 years old.

Prosecutors have charged Prez Wade with first-degree intentional homicide and Keilana Brunette with multiple counts of harboring and aiding a felon. In late April, she pleaded no contest to the charges.

According to records, Wade has claimed the shooting was an accident and his case is still pending.

Both are due in court this week with Brunette scheduled for sentencing Tuesday.

"I really need some answers. They talk about closure? There is no closure. He was stolen," Phillips said.

Phillips traveled from Las Vegas where Braxton spent much of early years growing up.

We first spoke with Phillips and Braxton's father last year.

Jones says Braxton was his first born.

"He meant so much to me, he taught me how to be a better man, he taught me how to be a better father for my little ones," Jones said.

Jones says he knows Wade and Brunette. He says the two used to hangout with Braxton at Jones' home.

Now, when it's time for victim impact statements in court, they say they're prepared to speak on behalf of Braxton — Voicing their demands for justice.

I asked how the family plans on remembering Braxton's legacy.

"Through his stories, through the little signs he shows," Phillips said. "Any time something reminds me of him, it's always going to be a memory, it will always be a memory."

Brunette's sentencing will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wade will return to court for a status conference on Friday.