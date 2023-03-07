Family of Ashwaubenon homicide victim shares memories

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — At only 23, Braxton Phillips made an impact on not one city, but two. Living in Las Vegas for his elementary years and here in Green Bay for the rest. As a young child, there was no one he looked up to more than his “aunty” Tracy.

“That was my baby, I would have done anything for him,” said Tracy Phillips. “He would always tell me, you know, it was never, you’re breaking my heart, it was always you’re cracking my heart aunty, and breaking my feelings.”

And now, there are many cracked hearts as the family gathers after learning the devastating news of Braxton’s passing.

“I never thought I would be having to bury my nephew, I never thought I would be having to say goodbye, not like this,” cried Phillips.

This isn’t Tracy’s first trip to Green Bay this year, and sadly it’s for the same reason.

“I'm tired of coming here man, this keeps getting worse and worse,” she says.

The family had just lost Braxton’s mother in January.

“Our family has been through enough,” Phillips says. “If you want to see the picture of broken women… here I am.”

His Aunt tells stories to Braxton’s father of their time in Las Vegas and brought out a smile that Braxton’s father Aaron Jones has lost since he heard the news.

“This makes me never want to leave any of my kids,” says Jones. “Ever since this happened I just want to be with all of my kids.”

Jones says that he has lost his best friend and the hardest thing is reaching for the phone and knowing that Braxton won't be on the other end.

The family wants to thank Ashwaubenon Public Safety for their work to get justice for their "baby."

To help the family with the funeral costs they have created a Go Fund Me: