Section Yellow: The sober tailgating initiative set to transform NFL Draft experience

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — As Green Bay Packers fans gather for home games at Lambeau Field, the atmosphere is traditionally buzzing with energy, camaraderie, and lively tailgating—often accompanied by alcoholic beverages.

However, a new movement aims to redefine this experience for those seeking sobriety.



Section Yellow Initiative: Launched in 2019, Section Yellow offers a designated sober space at Lambeau Field for fans seeking recovery support while enjoying Packers games, emphasizing community and connection.



Launched in 2019, Section Yellow offers a designated sober space at Lambeau Field for fans seeking recovery support while enjoying Packers games, emphasizing community and connection. Personal Journeys: Founder John Plageman shares his transformative journey to sobriety, which began in 2009, and highlights the importance of having a supportive environment for sober fans during tailgating events.



Founder John Plageman shares his transformative journey to sobriety, which began in 2009, and highlights the importance of having a supportive environment for sober fans during tailgating events. Growing Awareness: With plans to expand its reach during the upcoming NFL Draft, Section Yellow aims to spread awareness and promote sober tailgating, showcasing that celebrating sports can go hand-in-hand with sobriety.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Launched in 2019, “Section Yellow” offers a dedicated space for sober fans to connect and enjoy the game.

John Plageman, a Packers fan and founder of Section Yellow, recalls his journey toward sobriety, which began on February 15, 2009.

He admits that he once feared that quitting alcohol would mean relinquishing his ability to enjoy game day festivities.

While attending a concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Plageman discovered a sober tent catering to fans of the band Phish, which inspired him to create a similar experience for Packers games.

“I felt relieved, I felt comfortable,” Plageman said about his experience in the sober tent, which motivated him to start Section Yellow.

“We started with just a table and two chairs,” he adds, but the initiative has since grown, attracting over 2,000 members.

Section Yellowhas become a support system for fans seeking sobriety, offering a space for sharing stories and encouragement.

A highlight of their gatherings includes a yellow balloon release during Packers games, creating a visual testament to the community's commitment to sobriety.

Tom Farley, the Community Outreach Director for Recovery.com and the brother of the late actor Chris Farley, has been instrumental in promoting Section Yellow.

He believes the initiative is significant not just at Lambeau Field, but should also spread to other venues, merging sports, community, and sobriety.

“Why do they love Chris? Because he’s us, and I think we’re delivering that, we’re letting you be you,” Farley said.

“The seeds are turning to ripples, the ripples turning to waves and the waves are crashing now of positive sobriety, awareness and support,” Plageman said.

This initiative is gaining traction, and with the upcoming NFL Draft, Section Yellow aims to reach an even larger audience to raise awareness around sober tailgating.

During the event, organizers plan to set up a tent at the northwest end of Lambeau Field, between Kwik Trip and Bellin Gate.

“It shouldn’t just be here at Lambeau; it should be everywhere,” Farley said.

As more fans embrace this alternative approach to tailgating, Section Yellow may well become a game-changer for sports enthusiasts in recovery.