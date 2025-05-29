Beyond the Cut: How Green Bay's barbershops have become a cultural heartbeat for the city

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Two barbershop owners in Green Bay are cutting hair and building community, creating spaces that serve as cultural anchors in a city where the Black population is less than 4%.

Albert Walker of Imago Dei Barbershop and Chris Kimbrough of Starz Barbershop & Beauty have built thriving businesses that extend beyond haircuts to create gathering places for connection and conversation.

"I use barbering to advance my serving. To serve this community is an honor," Walker said.

Both men opened their shops in 2016 after moving to Green Bay from Chicago, and both have expanded to multiple locations throughout the city.

Walker, who has been cutting hair since 1988, was inspired by his family's history in the hair industry.

"It gave me something that I love doing. It gave me satisfaction. It gave me a way to become an entrepreneur. It taught me about life," Walker said.

After moving to Green Bay in 2001, Walker initially cut hair from his basement before opening Imago Dei, which means "Image of God."

The shop now has two locations: One on Broadway Ave. and another inside Bay Park Square Mall.

Kimbrough's journey began with a simple request to his mother.

"God gave me this mind to just want to ask her to buy me a pair of clippers and normally she wouldn't have (bought) it because we couldn't afford stuff like that — that was unnecessary at the time but she got them," Kimbrough said.

Since opening his first shop, Kimbrough has expanded to five locations across Green Bay: A west side location, an east side location, a UW-Green Bay shop, at St. Norbert College, and the Boys & Girls Club.

His success and community impact also earned him recognition in the Packers Hall of Fame exhibit at the Neville Public Museum.

"You can't complain about what's on your plate, when your whole goal was to eat. When times get hard and heavy, I have to remind myself that it's not about me anymore. It's about my family, it's about the kids, it's about the community as a whole, the city, the state," Kimbrough said.

Cordero Barkley, Titletown Tech Investment Development director, described the barbershop environment as uniquely valuable.

"The connectivity that happens in the barbershop is like non-other — you leave with a fresh haircut but you also leave here with a new perspective and that's always valuable," Barkley said.

The shops have become important spaces for Green Bay Packers players as well.

"Just coming to Green Bay and actually having cultural Black people around and things like that, it adds a little more to just being here," Arron Mobsy, Packers defensive end, said.

Despite Green Bay's Black population being just under 4% according to the U.S. Census Bureau, both barbers aim to create welcoming spaces for everyone in the community.

"I get to be part of something purposeful and something that's going to be a blessing to someone else," Walker said.

Kimbrough emphasizes that their mission extends beyond business.

"It's not just about cutting hair and making some money for the weekend. Barbers are here to change lives as well," Kimbrough said.

Both Walker and Kimbrough plan to continue expanding their businesses while focusing on reaching the next generation through community engagement and connection.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.