Wearing your heart on your cleats: A local man's talent in high demand by Packers players

SHIOCTON (NBC26) — A Shiocton man's artwork is in high demand for many Green Bay Packers players. How he's illustrating his impact and helping players where their heart on their cleats.

Shiocton artist Spencer Young works all year putting his lifelong talent into action through My Cause, My Cleats.

"Ever since I could remember, I had a pencil in my hand and paper at the table," Young said.

My Cause, My Cleats is an NFL initiativethat gives players the chance to represent a cause or organization on custom-designed cleats.

Young said he was kept busy for last week's Thanksgiving game against the Miami Dolphins.

"I'd say in two and a half weeks, I got 27 pairs of cleats done," Young said.

Players such as wide receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Waston and defensive tackle Kenny Clark wore Kicks crafted by Young.

Young also designed cleats for defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness to highlight Iowa Hawkeye tradition with a nearby Children's Hospital.

"I think it's really important to give back to those kids, but also the healthcare workers and the people inside taking care of them," Van Ness said.

"I always say people wear their heart on their sleeve," Young said. "Lukas wore his heart on his feet."

It wasn't instant success for Young. His love for football and art -came together while playing semi-pro football.

"I wouldn't be in this situation if (my teammates and friends) didn't let me take a chance on customizing their cleats," Young said.

His clientele grew bigger by the season. Young said that he said "yes" to opportunities that led him to a connection with Reed at a youth football camp.

"I was live-painting a pair of custom cleats, he saw my work, he's just like, 'This is amazing, I need your contact info', and basically the rest was history," Young said.

Now, Young said feelings of gratitude and inspiration are fueling his craft: From cleats to Packers fences along Lombardi Ave.

"I'm just trying to make the world a better place, one brush stroke at a time," Young said.

Be on the lookout for the rest of the season as players take the field in Spencer's hand crafted designed cleats.

For the NFL Draft in the spring, he said he plans to host live painting events around Lambeau Field.