'Justice for Rob,' Close friends of stabbing victim share emotions, family's next steps

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Aaron Walton, 32, and Joseph Poore, 39, the alleged suspects of the fatal stabbing of Robert Marshall, appeared in court Friday.



Video shows both of the alleged suspects appearing in court virtually from jail.



Both are charged with two felony count including first degree intentional homicide and armed robbery.



Marshall's close friends share the moments of when they received word of his death.

They're charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of 33-year-old Robert Marshall in Green Bay on June 3.

Court documents allege that Walton, Poore and Marshall traveled together to Indiana, where Marshall's from, the day before the stabbing.

Investigators say Poore and Walton planned to rob Marshall of drugs and money.

Once back in Green Bay, an altercation began between Marshall and Poore in the backseat as Walton was driving.

A witness told investigators they saw Marshall being assaulted and later found him laying face down in the grass, outside of a neighbor's home on South Roosevelt St.

Walton, Poore and third person fled the scene but were later pulled over in Marinette county.

Medical examiners said Marshall suffered five stab wounds from his abdomen to his upper chest.

"We just want justice for rob and we're here for rob," close friends of Marshall's family said.

They asked to remain anonymous for their own safety.

"I weirdly shared the Facebook post, had a bad feeling about it, and got a call later from her saying it was Rob," one of them said.

Both tell me Marshall's brother was waiting on him to return home that day and even saw an ambulance pass by as he waited.

Both say the family plans to have a funeral for Marshall in Indiana.

A judge ordered $1 million bonds for both Walton and Poore.

Walton's next court appearance is on July 12 and Poore appears in court on July 19.