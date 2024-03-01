'Get out of Green Bay,' a neighbor's message to noisy, dangerous downtown drivers

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A local property manager and resident is taking action after multiple complaints of noisy and dangerous drivers in downtown Green Bay.



It's a dangerous problem keeping people up at night. A problem that's upsetting neighbors and businesses downtown, especially as the weather warms up.

"I suggest you go try out for fast and furious, get out of Green Bay, how about that," Christie Barlament, Property manager of CityDeck Landing Apartments said. "Don’t do it downtown, that’s my advice."

Advice for those causing late-night trouble for people living downtown.

"There are speeding issues, drag racing and a lot of noise pollution," Barlament said.

Video shows two noisy cars driving through downtown Green Bay, which has led to neighbors submitting noise complaints.

"Being downtown, it's such a beautiful area. We have the river, all these events going on, people should feel safe and secure, especially our residents," Barlament said. "They should be able to sleep through the night."

Green Bay police said that they receive more complaints about the loud, dangerous driving in the warmer months.

With Tuesday (Feb. 27) being the warmest February day on record, records show that police made 13 stops in the downtown area, and just outside the downtown area, between 5 p.m. and midnight.

I spoke with Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, and District 9 Alderman Brian Johnson. They both said they are aware of the problem.

Johnson said reckless driving ordinances and more traffic patrols were set in place to address the problem.

That's good news for people like Ashley McDermid, the manager at Heights Pub and Parlor in downtown Green Bay.

She says the fast and loud cars are upsetting.

"(It is) a little nerve wrecking," McDermid said. "Just got to keep eye on your surroundings and look both ways before you cross the street."

The business is on Washington St. and that's where records show cars have reached speeds up to 65 miles per hour.

Video shows a patrol vehicle found at the corner of Washington and Main St., which Barlament said she wanted there.

"I can't tell you how many people have said what a difference it makes that a squad car is out there," Barlament said. "The peace of mind, the safety, people are slowing down and feel safe."

Barlament said she hopes the police car will stay there into the spring to reduce the number of complaints and give more people a good night's sleep.