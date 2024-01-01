Ezekiel Telemaco is the NBC 26 Neighborhood Reporter covering Neenah and Menasha.

Ezekiel arrived in the Fox Valley from Boston where he spent three years covering the Celtics and Red Sox at WEEI radio. Prior to his time in radio, he attended Emerson College, majoring in Journalism and playing right field for the baseball team. Although he loved interviewing athletes and counts his one-on-one with Kevin Durant as his favorite Boston sports moments, Ezekiel has always been drawn to community news.

As an Afro-Latino, with roots hailing from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, Ezekiel is a proud member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

Outside of working, Ezekiel enjoys reading, listening to new music, spending time with family, and creating content on TikTok and Instagram where he engages with tens of thousands of followers. You can also find Ezekiel on Instagram/Threads, Twitter/X, Facebook, and TikTok @Zeketelemaco — feel free to reach out and send a message.

Ezekiel is excited to share stories from Neenah, Menasha, and the many vibrant cities in the Fox Valley. If you have a tip or story idea, send it to ezekiel.telemaco@nbc26.com.