High-Speed chase ends in chaos: Car Crashes Into Grand Chute Home, destroying garage

A high-speed police chase ended in chaos yesterday when a car traveling at 80 miles per hour veered off Capitol Drive and crashed into a home, destroying the garage.

Homeowners Amy Adams and Jeff Mehne are left reeling from the aftermath as they begin the daunting task of repairing the damage. “I thought it was a plane crash because we live close to the airport. It was that loud,” Mehne said.

One contractor described the scene as a “catastrophe.” Adams, who was working from home, said she narrowly avoided disaster. “I saw the car flip. I was sitting right in the corner of the house, and if we didn’t have a garage that sticks out from the front, that car probably would have hit right where I was sitting,” she said.

Her husband Jeff Mehne, who was upstairs at the time, rushed to the scene after the crash. “I ran outside, and I can’t believe that anybody walked out of that car. I thought for sure I was going to be looking at bodies, but they got away,” Mehne said.

The driver and passenger, who initially fled on foot, were arrested just blocks away. Adams described seeing one of the men limping through her backyard after the crash. “I actually saw the man that was apparently the passenger in the car limping off though our backyard.” she said.

The homeowners say repairs to the damaged garage could take one to two months. They are still awaiting an estimate from their insurance company to determine the full extent of the damage.