Update: Two rescued dogs from Calumet home ready for adoption in Neenah

Phil and Tarzan, a bonded pair, are now available for adoption at the Neenah Animal Shelter.

No charges have been filed yet, but the investigation into the owners continues.

Many dogs are still recovering from serious health issues, and one has died.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

There is an update on the 70 dogs rescued earlier this month from a home in the Town of Calumet.

Two dogs, Phil and Tarzan, are now healthy and ready for adoption at the Neenah Animal Shelter. The shelter says the two are a bonded pair and must be adopted together because they depend on each other for support. The shelter plans to put two more dogs up for adoption next week.

The Fond du Lac County District Attorney says no charges have been filed against the two women who owned the dogs, but the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

At the Chilton Humane Association, where many of the dogs were sent, one dog died last week. According to staff members, many other dogs are still being treated for serious illnesses and injuries.

Phil and Tarzan’s recovery offers hope for brighter days ahead for these rescued dogs.

Below are the adoption links for Phil and Tarzan.

Adoption for Phil

Adoption for Tarzan

