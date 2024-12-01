Small Business Saturday: Green Bay's local businesses take the spotlight

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — On Saturday, Green Bay hosted their annual small business day.



Green Bay celebrated Small Business Saturday with local shops offering giveaways, seasonal deals, and unique products.

Entrepreneurs shared their stories, highlighting the passion and sacrifices behind their businesses.

The event emphasized community support, with shoppers encouraged to invest in local businesses.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

GREEN BAY, WI — Small Business Saturday brought the spotlight to Green Bay’s vibrant local businesses, showcasing the people and passion behind them. From unique offerings to heartfelt stories, the day celebrated more than just commerce—it celebrated community.

“Small Business Saturday is just a great thing for small businesses,” said 'D' Muester, owner of Furs and Clothing Distinction.

The annual event highlights the importance of supporting locally owned stores, especially during the busy holiday season.

Behind every shop front are hardworking individuals, and for Daily Buzz barista Victoria Perez, the event is a reminder of the livelihoods these businesses sustain.

“It supports a lot of employees, and it’s not just for a big corporation. It’s for people like us,” she said.

Muester agrees, noting that the timing of the event couldn’t be better. “People come out to support the day, and at this time of year, it’s perfect,” she said.

But running a small business isn’t without its challenges. For Dena Mooney, co-owner of Loco Wisco, sacrifices are part of the journey.

“We don’t pay ourselves; everything goes back into the store,” Mooney said. For two and a half years, she and her husband have operated the shop, which offers Green Bay-inspired items and souvenirs. Their motivation is rooted in love for their city and its people.

“We’re here because we love it—we love our customers, our makers, this state, and our community,” Mooney said.

This same love drives Muester, who has been a fixture in Green Bay’s business scene for decades.

“I love this city, I love the community, and if I tell you how long I’ve been here, you’d be giving my age away,” she joked. “Let’s just say it’s more than 65 years.”

Small Business Saturday started in Green Bay in 2010 and has since grown into a cherished tradition. Participating stores showed appreciation to their customers by offering a chance to win one of three $250 gift baskets through a QR code provided with each purchase.

“It’s cool to see people supporting small businesses,” said Daily Buzz barista Kerrianne O’Malley. “We have a gift card special, free samples, and of course, our signature hot drinks.”

Green Bay’s Small Business Saturday was more than just a shopping event—it was a celebration of the dedication, resilience, and heart of local entrepreneurs who make the city unique.