Appleton Church plans satellite location in Neenah School

New Satellite Location: The Alliance Church of Appleton plans to rent space at Horace Mann Elementary School in Neenah for Sunday services, targeting local members.

Financial Impact: The rental agreement would generate approximately $62,000 annually for the Neenah Joint School District through facility and cleaning fees.

Next Steps: The Neenah Common Council will vote on the proposal next Wednesday, with services potentially starting January 5 if approved.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

APPLETON, WI — The Alliance Church in Appleton has come to an agreement with the Neenah School District to use the Horace Mann Elementary school as a satellite church.

The Church will be renting Horace Mann Elementary School's gymnasium and cafeteria every Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon, hosting two services at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Alliance Church says they have been looking for a location in Neenah for the past five years. As for why, Alliance Church lead Pastor Brian Espisco says, "The largest group of people outside of the Appleton area that come to alliance are from Neenah. We have hundreds of people from Neenah commuting up, and being able to deploy them into their neighborhood and to do ministry there. It made a lot of sense to do that.

According to Neenah Joint School District of Communications Jim Strick, it also made sense to work with Alliance Church to add additional revenue to the district,"It will be just over a thousand dollars every week. All told, all the rental, and cleaning fee it would be about 62k a year."

The Neenah Common Council will vote on the plan next Wednesday. If it's passed, the first service at the school would be held on January 5, 2025.